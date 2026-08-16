Andrey Klepach no longer VEB.RF chief economist — press service

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Andrey Klepach is no longer Chief Economist at VEB.RF, his successor has already been nominated, the corporation’s press service told TASS.

"Andrey Klepach is no longer serving as chief economist at VEB.RF. His successor will soon be appointed. The candidate has already been selected," it said.

Klepach took office of VEB.RF chief economist in 2014, combining it with the post of the corporation’s deputy chairman after vacating the office of a deputy economic development minister in charge of macroeconomic policies.