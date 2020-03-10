Turkish top diplomat provides details of joint patrol mission with Russia in Idlib

ANKARA, March 10. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has held a meeting with the Anadolu news agency’s editors, providing them with information concerning the joint Turkish-Russian patrol mission in Syria’s Idlib province.

"We would like a ceasefire to be declared in Syria and we continue efforts to ensure a permanent ceasefire. We will patrol areas north of the M4 highway and the Russians will carry out a patrol mission south of it. A Russian delegation has arrived in Ankara to discuss what needs to be done to safely open the M4 highway for traffic," Cavusoglu pointed out.

On Tuesday, Russia and Turkey are expected to begin consultations on the joint patrol mission set to kick off on March 15.

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey agreed at their Moscow talks on March 5 y that a ceasefire would be declared in Idlib and a number of other measures would be taken to improve the situation in the Syrian province. In addition, Russian and Turkish troops will launch joint patrols along the M4 highway, where a security corridor will be created. Besides, Moscow and Ankara reaffirmed their commitment to preserving Syria’s sovereignty and agreed to continue a determined fight against terrorism.