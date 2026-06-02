UAC to build four Tu-214s for special customers this year; Red Wings to later receive them

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the state tech corporation Rostec) will produce four Tu-214 aircraft in 2026, UAC CEO Vadim Badekha told TASS in an interview ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

According to him, the first aircraft will be delivered to special customers, and deliveries to Red Wings will begin in 2027.

"The first [Tu-214] aircraft are coming out. We’ll produce four this year, eight next year, and then up to 20. The plant is practically ready for this; we're ready for mass production. Special customers will receive the aircraft this year, and Red Wings will begin receiving them in 2027," he said.

According to Badekha, investments in technical retooling at the Kazan plant will allow for production of up to 20 aircraft per year. He previously reported that Tu-214 deliveries had already begun.

In May, it was reported that S7 Airlines had confirmed its intention to sign a contract for the delivery of Tu-214 aircraft, planning to purchase approximately 100 of them.

The Tu-214 is a Russian twin-engine medium-haul passenger aircraft designed for flights of up to 4,500 kilometers.

About forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place on June 3-6 and will become the 29th edition. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.