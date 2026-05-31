DONETSK, May 31. /TASS/. A group of mercenaries from Germany and the UK fighting for the Ukrainian army has been eliminated in a forest belt on the front line in the Zaporozhye Region, a source in the Russian security forces told TASS, adding that the identity of the deceased is evidenced by the documents found on them.

"A group of foreign mercenaries has been eliminated in a forest belt in the Zaporozhye Region. According to the documents, they were German and British," the source said.

Among the dead are Jason Largan Jaycee, born in 2003, and Laterman Philippe Maximilian, born in 2000, the security forces noted.

Some of the dead were soldiers from the 113th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade of Ukraine and a separate special forces battalion, according to security forces. However, all of them were assigned to the 3rd Assault Battalion of the Skala Regiment.