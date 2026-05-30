Canada’s involvement in Ukraine crisis advances a step higher — Russian ambassador

WASHINGTON, May 30. /TASS/. Canada’s plan to manufacture uncrewed aerial systems for the Ukrainian armed forces on its soil shows that Ottawa is shifting from weapons supplies to direct military-technical cooperation with the Kiev regime, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told TASS.

"In effect, Ottawa is moving to a new level of involvement in the Ukrainian crisis — from supplying weapons and financial aid to direct cooperation with the illegitimate Kiev regime in the sphere of military-industrial production," Stepanov noted. "Russia will take this shift into account in its military and political planning," he warned.

Earlier, Canada’s Department of National Defense announced that Ottawa and Kiev signed an arrangement this week to support the production of Ukrainian uncrewed aerial systems in Canada. The arrangement establishes a joint venture between Ukraine’s Airlogix and Canada’s Sentinel Research and Development. The new partnership will "manufacture Ukrainian drone systems in Canada for the armed forces of Ukraine," the Canadian Department of National Defense said, without specifying exactly what drones will be produced. Nor did it elaborate on the plan.