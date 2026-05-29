Armenia’s ties with EU, drone incident in Romania: Kremlin spokesman’s remarks

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. As Armenia moves closer to the European Union, sooner or later it will find itself in a situation where the position it adopted will contradict the position of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed of the drone incident in Romania.

In his words, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s criticism of the recycling fee is an issue to work on, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

TASS has compiled the Kremlin spokesman’s key remarks.

Armenia-EU ties

Moving toward the European Union is an absolute sovereign right of Armenia, but it cannot and should not do so at the expense of the finances of the Eurasian Economic Union’s (EAEU) member states.

As Armenia moves closer to the EU, it "will sooner or later find itself in a situation where the norms it adopts will contradict the norms and rules of the EAEU." "That is, it must do so at its own expense," he added.

Drone incident in Romania

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed of the drone incident in Romania. "What do you think? Did we try to hide it?"

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman did not comment on the incident, saying that Vladimir Putin heads the Russian delegation to Astana and is now fully focused on bilateral Russian-Kazakh relations and the EAEU. "What happened [in Romania] has no relation whatsoever to any of these categories."

Recycling fee criticism

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s criticism of the recycling fee is something to work on at both the bilateral and multilateral levels. "This is Alexander Grigoryevich’s position, and everyone respects it. Not everyone agrees with us. This criticism is aimed at us. And it gives us something to work on at both the bilateral and multilateral levels."