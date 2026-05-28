CHISINAU, May 28. /TASS/. The European Union needs a loyal Moldovan government so that it can use the country as a gateway to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine, the leader of Moldova’s largest opposition Party of Socialists, former Moldavian president Igor Dodon, said in an interview with ONT television.

"I think the priority task set to the current authorities [in Chisinau] by Westerners amid the Ukraine war was to provide a strategic support base to Ukrainian troops. And Moldova coped with this task under Maia Sandu," Dodon said. "A boatload of supplies for the war in Ukraine has been moved through Moldova. <…> Military trains carrying unidentified supplies simply transit from Romania to Ukraine without any inspection," he explained.

The Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) founded by Sandu holds control of the Moldovan parliament and government.