Disciplinary Board overturns IIHF decision on ban against Russians

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The disciplinary body of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has overturned the decision by the organization's Council to bar Russia’s teams from competing in the 2026-2027 season, Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev said.

The board concluded that the arguments and risk assessment reports provided by the IIHF did not contain sufficient grounds for extending the suspension for security reasons. Now, the organization must now hold a meeting of its governing body to discuss the issue once again.

"At the latest conference of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RIHF), we agreed to launch preparations for legal proceedings against the IIHF," Degtyarev wrote on Telegram. "In accordance with the regulations, an appeal with the disciplinary board was filed as the first step. We continue meticulous legal work," he added.

Russian and Belarusian teams have been banned from international competitions since 2022. The IOC Executive Board recommended in December 2025 that international federations allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in junior tournaments under their national flags and anthems in both individual and team sports.

In January, the IIHF extended sanctions against Russian and Belarusian teams. RIHF Director General Dmitry Kurbatov told TASS on May 19 that the federation had filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), challenging the IIHF’s refusal to allow Russians to take part in international tournaments.