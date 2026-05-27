Retail funds with Russian banks surge to $959.8 bln — Central Bank

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Retail deposits with Russian banks increased to 68.3 trillion rubles ($959.8 bln) in April, the Bank of Russia said.

"Retail funds increased significantly (+1.1 trillion rubles ($15.5 bln), +1.7%) after the dynamics in March close to zero (-0.01%). Current account balances had the bulk of growth (+1.1 trillion rubles, +5.7%), while funds kept in deposits had moderate growth (+0.1 trillion rubles ($1.4 bln, +0.2%)," the regulator informed.

Corporate funds slightly increased by 200 bln rubles ($2.8 bln) (+0.3%) after the significant decline in March by 3.3%. "The increase was mainly provided by exporters and contractors under government contracts, while it was restrained at the same time by remittance of quarterly taxes," the Central Bank added.