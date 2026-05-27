No Western condolences on Starobelsk, tensions with US: remarks by Russian MFA

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Western countries are displaying the utmost cynicism regarding the tragedy in Starobelsk caused by the Ukrainian army’s strike on a college there, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

He also described the challenges facing Russia-US relations at this moment.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the deputy foreign minister.

Western cynicism

Western countries are displaying the utmost cynicism in response to the tragedy in Starobelsk caused by the Ukrainian strike on a college there: "I, of course, fully agree with everything that was just said regarding the utter unacceptability and extreme cynicism displayed by the West, by those who set the tone in the political field, and by the mainstream media in relation to this terrible tragedy in Starobelsk."

Russia will do everything in its power "to prevent this case from being shelved and to put an end to the ongoing frenzy of anti-Russian insinuations, which shows no signs of abating."

The tragedy in Starobelsk "resonated in the hearts of those who have not lost their humanity," while Western countries have not offered condolences at the official level: "I have not seen any official condolences from the West."

Russia sees that the West is "twisting" warnings about the need to evacuate personnel from diplomatic missions in Kiev and "trying to present this as a new manifestation of Moscow’s allegedly aggressive course": "This lays bare the twisted nature of the figures we are opposing."

Ukrainian settlement

Russia does not rule out a diplomatic solution to the conflict surrounding Ukraine, but this is possible only if "the other side" understands that "the Anchorage framework is the only option and the time has come to implement it."

It is absolutely impossible to strategically defeat Russia, a nuclear power: "These people fail to grasp the obvious: that a nuclear power cannot be strategically defeated."

Driven by the Western countries’ growing military ambitions, they are "rushing headlong to demonstrate their determination to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia."

Contacts with US

Russia-US relations are extremely complex; "alongside elements of dialogue and some progress, they are fraught with significant difficulties and restrictions - sanctions and others": "We are not dramatizing this, but we are not underestimating it either."

There are currently no specific agreements regarding new meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump: "No specific agreements have been made."

The US has not yet requested approval for the appointment of a new ambassador to Russia: "No, that hasn’t happened."

No progress has been made on the return of Russian diplomatic property in the United States; "the unlawful seizure of diplomatic real estate covered by diplomatic immunity is a flagrant act of arbitrariness."

Moscow will continue to push for the resumption of air service with the United States, but there has been no proper response from Washington so far: "No, unfortunately; this is part of the same series of delays and problems that are difficult to resolve, just like the diplomatic property issue. We will continue to pursue this matter. So far, there has been no proper response from the US side."

Relations with friendly countries

Russia cooperates with China "on a uniquely broad and deeply comprehensive agenda" and greatly values this.

The alliance between Russia and North Korea is exceptionally strong: "Our alliance with this country is rock solid. We greatly appreciate the multifaceted support we receive from North Korea."

Proposals on Iran’s nuclear program

Russia’s proposal to receive Iran’s highly enriched uranium remains fully "on the table," but Moscow is not pressuring anyone: "This proposal remains on the table, and we are not withdrawing it. But we are not pressuring anyone. We simply consider our idea to be quite reasonable.".