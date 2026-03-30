US troop buildup near Iran not sign of any new decisions — White House

WASHINGTON, March 30. /TASS/. The deployment of additional US military units to the Gulf region does not mean that Washington has made any new decisions regarding the US-Israeli operation against Iran, White House Press Secretary Karoline Levitt said at a press briefing, responding to a question as to whether the US administration is seeking an escalation of the conflict with Tehran or an end to hostilities.

"It's the Pentagon's job to provide maximum optionality to the president [of the US Donald Trump]. It does not mean he's made a decision," Leavitt assured, speaking about Washington’s military buildup near Tehran.

"The president is open to listening, but it does not deter him from focusing on the military objectives that he set out 30 days ago and that our military is continuing to achieve day by day," Leavitt noted.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.