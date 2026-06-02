LUGANSK, June 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military lost over 31,000 soldiers and mercenaries along the engagement line in May, military expert Andrey Marochko said.

"The enemy’s sanitary and irrecoverable losses in manpower totaled 31,145 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries in May," the military expert said during a live broadcast on his VKontakte social network account, giving an analysis of the Russian Defense Ministry’s data.

In May, Russian troops destroyed two enemy tanks, over 10 various multiple launch rocket systems, two robotized multiple rocket launcher platforms, a Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun, 262 field artillery guns, 195 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations, almost 13,500 various unmanned aerial vehicles, and also more than 2,600 various combat vehicles of the Ukrainian army, he specified.

In all, the Ukrainian army lost over 107,000 soldiers and mercenaries in battles on all the fronts over spring, Marochko stressed.