Over 20 children killed in Ukraine’s attacks on Belgorod Region since 2022

BELGOROD, June 1. /TASS/. More than 20 children have died in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region as a result of Ukraine’s attacks since 2022, the region’s acting governor, Alexander Shuvayev, said.

"Since 2022, as many as 243 children have been wounded in the Belgorod Region. I am grieved to say that 24 children have died," he wrote on Max.

According to the acting governor, a regional specialize fund is taking care of the wounded children.

The fund for helping wounded children was established in the Belgorod Region in March 2025. It pays for additional rehabilitation and other medical services that are not covered by compulsory health insurance.