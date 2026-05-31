Ukrainian army struck area near maternity hospital in Energodar overnight — governor

MELITOPOL, May 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a massive attack on the infrastructure of Energodar, the satellite city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), on Sunday night, as a result of which several cars in the parking lot of a maternity hospital, as well as the building’s windows, were damaged, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"Last night the city of Energodar was subjected to a massive attack by enemy drones. The enemy targeted civilian infrastructure, social facilities, and administrative buildings, locations where there are no military targets. During the night, the parking lot of a maternity hospital was attacked. A minibus was completely burned, and four cars were damaged. Windows in the maternity hospital building were shattered. Fortunately, no patients, staff, or bystanders were injured," Balitsky wrote on Max.

In Energodar, the Ukrainian army also struck a multi-story building, damaging an apartment as a result of the fire.

ZNPP Communications Director Yevgenia Yashina told TASS earlier that destruction in the residential sector of Energodar was recorded as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian army on the city, adding that no information about casualties had been received.