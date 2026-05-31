Fuel depot caught fire due to drone fragments drop in Rostov Region

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. A fire outbreak occurred at a fuel storage facility in the Rostov Region due to the drop of Ukrainian drone fragments, Governor Yury Slyusar said.

"The fuel storage facility of a private company supporting agricultural producers caught fire this night as a result of the air attack of the enemy in Matveevo-Kurgansky District due to drone fragments drop," he wrote on Max.

A drugstore, two stores, a motor vehicle, and a gas pipe were damaged in the Matveevo-Kurgan settlement in the Rostov Region by the drone attack, the governor added.