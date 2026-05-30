IAEA informed about drone attack against Zaporozhye plant

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was informed that a drone attacked the turbine building of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

"The IAEA has been informed by the ZNPP that a drone today struck a turbine building at the site, reportedly causing a hole in its wall," the agency said on X.

"The IAEA’s team at the ZNPP has requested access to examine the affected turbine building first-hand. This would be the first drone attack within the ZNPP’s site perimeter since April 2024," the agency noted.

"The IAEA will be updating this information as the IAEA team report on further details after obtaining the requested access to the incident site," it added.

Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said earlier that a Ukrainian combat drone hit the turbine building of the ZNPP power generating unit No. 6. The drone was controlled by optic fiber, which excludes the version of the allegedly accidental strike, he added.