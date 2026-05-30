Death toll from cholera in Nigeria rises to 37, with over 3,000 infected

HARARE, May 30. /TASS/. At least 37 deaths and over 3,000 cases of cholera have been recorded since the beginning of May in Borno State in northeastern Nigeria, the Punch newspaper reported, citing state health authorities.

The current outbreak is considered a public health emergency requiring a decisive and urgent response, the newspaper notes. According to the country's Ministry of Health, the outbreak has spread to 36 local government areas in Borno State. The epicenter is in the state capital, Maiduguri, which accounts for more than half of the cases.

Nigeria, together with its international partners, is accumulating resources to contain the outbreak, optimize water, sanitation, and hygiene systems, and prepare infectious disease centers for an influx of patients, the newspaper emphasizes.