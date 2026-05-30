Cuba interested in exporting more products to EAEU markets — senior diplomat

HAVANA, May 30. /TASS/. Cuba places great importance on its cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as it seeks to export more of its products to its markets, Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo said.

The senior Cuban diplomat was addressing a scientific-expert seminar titled, Cuba-EAEU-Latin America, hosted by the Russian embassy to Havana on May 29 marking Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Day.

"Close cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union to achieve practical and effective results is a priority for us," she said. "Our country has the political will to increase our products supplies to EAEU markets in order to strengthen ties with this Union," she added. According to Rodriguez Camejo, Havana "is very much interested in cooperating with the EAEU, especially in light of the [US trade-economic and financial] blockade that Cuba is suffering."

The Cuban diplomat highlighted the "tangible results" achieved by Havana during its five years as an EAEU observer.

Also, Rodriguez Camejo noted, Cuba very much appreciates the support from Russia and Belarus amid the US pressure on the island republic.