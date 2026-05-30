MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large for the Kiev regime’s crimes Rodion Miroshnik described the European Union’s move to disburse funds for Baltic states’ defense needs as a corrupt scheme similar to the building of fences along the Russian-Ukrainian border that made former Ukraine’s Prime Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk (2014-2016) rich.

"Undoubtedly, this is a corrupt scheme, to some extent, because an analogue of such a wall was once built in Ukraine. After that Arseny Yatsenyuk emerged as the owner of a property somewhere in North America. There are quite plenty of those who would like to act in the same way, or else replenish some of their party funds at the expense of reimbursed EU money," the Russian diplomat told TASS.

The reaction in Baltic states to recent incidents with Ukrainian drones was indicative, he noted. "They have reacted extremely calmly to the open provocation by Ukraine which used their territory in an attempt to deliver attacks on Russian soil whereby it violated a whole list of laws and agreements, and, actually, it could as well trigger a harsher response from NATO countries. However, nothing like that happened, and [European Commission President] Ursula von der Leyen decided to thank her Baltic friends by earmarking huge sums to fund infrastructure [a drone wall] along this part of the eastern flank," Miroshnik stated.