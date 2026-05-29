Too early to speak about UAV’s origin until expert conclusions — Putin on Romania incident

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. It will be premature for anyone to speak about a drone’s origin until its fragments are studied by experts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, answering to a question from TASS about the drone incident in Romania.

"Who in Romania said that it was a Russian drone?" he asked rhetorically. "Mrs. von der Leyen has not been in Romania and has not examined fragments of this drone. No one can say for sure where a drone was manufactured before this aerial vehicle is examined by experts."

Earlier, the Romanian defense ministry said that a drone fell on the roof of an apartment building in the city of Galati. Bucharest blamed the incident on Russia.