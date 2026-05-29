Orban calls on Hungary’s new government to remain neutral in Ukraine conflict

BUDAPEST, May 29. /TASS/. Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called on the country’s new government, led by Peter Magyar, to remain neutral in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

He also said that Hungary should refrain from supporting pro-war sentiments in Europe.

Orban’s remarks followed an incident in the Romanian city of Galati, where two people were injured after a drone struck a residential building. Bucharest blamed Moscow for the incident.

"We express our condolences to the victims of the drone attack in neighboring Romania. This incident confirms that the war poses a direct threat to neighboring countries. Therefore, we call on the Hungarian government to adhere to the policy of neutrality established by the previous government and to avoid taking any steps toward a pro-war Europe," Orban wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia and owned by Meta, which Moscow has designated as an extremist organization).

Following the defeat of his party, Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance, in the parliamentary elections on April 12, the former prime minister joined the opposition.

Earlier, Hungary’s new Prime Minister Magyar expressed solidarity with Romania and said that Budapest "condemns in the strongest possible terms any attacks that threaten civilians and violate the territorial integrity and airspace of a sovereign state that is a member of the EU and NATO."

Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Anita Orban made a similar statement.