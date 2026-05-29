MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The liberation of Novopidgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region creates conditions for the advance of the entire Battlegroup Center, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.

The minister congratulated servicemen of the 433rd Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment on the liberation of Novopidgorodnoye.

"Continuing the victorious offensive, you have liberated Novopidgorodnoye from the enemy, the liberation of which creates conditions for the advance of the entire battlegroup. I congratulate you on your success," Belousov noted in a congratulatory telegram. He emphasized that in battles with the enemy, the regiment’s soldiers, demonstrating bravery and selflessness, courageously fulfilled their military duty, destroying neo-Nazis. "As a result of your professional and decisive actions, the enemy suffered significant losses and retreated. We will always remember the regiment’s soldiers, who forever etched their names in history by sacrificing their lives in the fight for our Fatherland," the minister noted.

Belousov thanked the military personnel for their exemplary military duty performance to protect the people and the Fatherland and expressed confidence that their resilience, tenacity and professionalism will ensure the security of the country’s borders.