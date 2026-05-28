MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Ukraine may soon have more migrants than natives, Strana reported, citing experts.

Investment banker Sergey Fursa argued that Ukraine will need an influx of migrants amid "labor shortage." According to him, Ukraine "is doomed to labor migration." "We will have more foreigners than Ukrainians, even with a different religion and a different skin color," the news outlet quoted him as saying.

Earlier, Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of the banned Opposition Platform -- For Life party, opined that the "European path" had pushed Ukrainians to the brink of extinction. The country will disappear "in cultural and political terms," he predicted.

General mobilization has been repeatedly declared and extended in Ukraine since February 2022. In light of this, many businesses have complained about labor shortage. The country needs between 400,000 and 450,000 labor migrants annually, Ukrainian experts say. Most foreign workers arriving in Ukraine come from Bangladesh, China, India, Turkey, and Uzbekistan. As debates about the need to hire foreign workers intensify, protests against labor migrants were held in Kiev and Lvov.