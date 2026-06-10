Iranian forces destroy MQ-9 drone, strike US base in Jordan — IRGC

DOHA, June 10. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, Iran’s elite military units) said it had destroyed a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over Iranian territory and carried out a missile strike on a US air base in Jordan, Tasnim news agency repotred.

According to the statement, the IRGC Navy shot down an MQ-9 Reaper drone over Iran’s Jam County in Bushehr Province and also struck 21 targets at US bases in the region.

In addition, the "IRGC Aerospace Force, using long-range solid-fuel missiles, struck and destroyed four important targets, including F-35 fighter jet hangars" at the US Al-Azraq air base in Jordan, the statement said.

The IRGC stressed that Iranian forces "are prepared to deliver a crushing and decisive response to any new aggression," responsibility for the consequences of which would rest entirely with Washington.