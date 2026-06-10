IN BRIEF: What we know about missile attack on Russia’s Volga city of Cheboksary

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Cheboksary, the capital of Russia’s Chuvash Republic on the Volga, came under a missile attack on Wednesday morning, the republic’s head Oleg Nikolayev reported on his Max channel.

According to the latest updates, three people were injured in the attack.

TASS has collected key details about the aftermath.

Cheboksary under attack

- Cheboksary was targeted with missiles on Wednesday morning, according to the governor.

- The number of those injured as well as damaged infrastructure facilities was being checked.

- Later, Nikolayev said three people were injured in the missile attack.

- Chuvashia’s Education Ministry advised the public against attending educational establishments in the republic until the alert is lifted, the republic’s government reported on its Telegram channel.

- Countryside camps were told to act on instructions.

- Even as a missile threat has now been lifted in Chuvashia, a drone alert remains in effect across the region.

Missile alerts elsewhere

- On Wednesday morning, missile alerts also sounded in the Chelyabinsk, Kurgan, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Orenburg, Penza, Perm, Samara, Sverdlovsk, Tyumen, Ulyanovsk, and Voronezh Regions, as well as in the republics of Tatarstan and Udmurtia, and in Yugra in the northern Urals Mountains.

- Ground transportation was halted, and subway stations functioned as air raid shelters amid a missile alert in Samara, Mayor Ivan Noskov reported on Max channel.