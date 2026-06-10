Partners urge Kazakhstan to raise oil supplies due to Hormuz constraints

ASTANA, June 10. /TASS/. Partners are urging Kazakhstan to increase oil supplies due to current constraints in the Strait of Hormuz, the Central Asian nation’s Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov told reporters.

"Kazakhstan is acting in its national interests. We understand that the world needs Kazakh oil, and we are a highly reliable supplier to our partners. Given the constraints in the Strait of Hormuz, our partners are asking us to increase supplies," he said when asked how Kazakhstan would meet its OPEC+ obligations.

The minister noted that Kazakhstan’s partners were asking for the maximum possible increase in supplies. "Clearly, we face certain infrastructure limitations in terms of current production," Akkenzhenov added.