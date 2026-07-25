US sanctions bill against Russia faces Senate hurdles amid partisan divide — NYT

NEW YORK, July 25. /TASS/. The US Senate's consideration of a bill to tighten sanctions against Russia could be delayed due to disagreements between Republicans and Democrats over expanding President Donald Trump's authority, The New York Times (NYT) reported.

Earlier, Axios reported, citing sources, that a vote on the bill could take place as early as next week.

The bill would, in particular, impose 100% tariffs on the five largest purchasers of Russian oil and natural gas, as well as on five countries allegedly helping Russia circumvent Western energy sanctions. The authority to impose and lift the tariffs would rest with Trump.

According to the NYT, Democratic lawmakers oppose granting the president such broad discretion. The newspaper says Democrats are concerned that doing so could set a precedent for expanding presidential powers over the imposition of tariffs.

The revised bill, which provides for tighter unilateral restrictions against Russia and tariffs on its trading partners, was formally introduced in the Senate on July 16.