Israel strikes Hamas, Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza Strip — IDF

TEL AVIV, August 16. /TASS/. The Israeli military has eliminated two radicals from Islamic Jihad and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Earlier today (Sunday), the IDF struck an Islamic Jihad terrorist in the Khan Yunis area and a Hamas terrorist in the Nuseirat area in the Gaza Strip," it said. "The terrorists advanced terror attacks and were struck in precise aerial strikes to remove the threat."

"Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance," it added.