Russian swimmers win bronze at 2026 European Aquatics Championships

PARIS, August 16. /TASS/. Russian swimmers won bronze at the 2026 European Aquatics Championships in Paris in the Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay event.

The Russian team of Alina Gaifutdinova, Yevgenia Chikunova, Darya Klepikova, and Kira Manyukhina covered the distance in 3 minutes and 53.79 seconds. British swimmers finished first, setting the world record of 3 minutes and 53.50 seconds. Italy was second (3 minutes and 53.60 seconds).

Russian athletes, who are competing in the neutral status, have won 31 medals at the tournament, including nine gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals.

The 2026 European Aquatics Championships is hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 31 and August 16 at the 5,000-seat capacity Paris Aquatic Center. The tournament’s program in France includes competitions in Artistic Swimming, Diving, High Diving, Open Water and Swimming. A total of 80 sets of medals are at stake across all competitions.

Russia is competing at the European Championships for the first time since 2021.