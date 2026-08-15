Putin to hold talks with Myanmar President on August 18 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Myanmar’s President Min Aung Hlaing on August 18, according to a statement on the Kremlin’s website.

"On August 18, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will hold talks at the Kremlin with President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, who will be on an official visit to Russia," the statement reads.

The two leaders will discuss avenues for deepening Russia-Myanmar cooperation in various areas, as well as topical issues on the international and regional agendas.

There are also plans to sign several bilateral documents, according to the statement.