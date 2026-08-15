MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian Armed Forces’ losses in the past 24 hours across all sectors of the special military operation amounted to approximately 1,375 service members, according to a report from the Russian Defense Ministry.

In the areas of responsibility of the Battlegroup North, West and South the Kiev forces lost up to 245, over 210, and over 220 servicemen respectively.

In the areas of responsibility of Battlegroups Center, East and Dnepr the losses of Kiev troops amounted to more than 355, over 315 and up to 30 servicemen respectively.