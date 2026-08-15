Putin congratulates Indian president, PM on Independence Day

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the country's Independence Day, the Kremlin website reported.

"Your country is achieving impressive success in economic, social, scientific, and technological spheres, and rightfully enjoys high prestige on the global stage. Relations between Russia and India are successfully developing in the spirit of a specially privileged strategic partnership.

Moscow and New Delhi cooperate fruitfully across a wide range of areas, interacting effectively within the UN, SCO, BRICS, and other multilateral structures," the telegram reads.

Putin expressed confidence that Russia and India will continue to fully expand constructive ties for the benefit of their friendly peoples, as well as to strengthen international security and stability. The Russian leader wished Modi and Murmu good health and success, as well as happiness and prosperity to all citizens of India.