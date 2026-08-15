Thailand requests Russia’s support for free trade zone talks with EAEU — ministry

BANGKOK, August 15. /TASS/. Thailand has requested Russia’s support for launching talks on signing a free trade zone agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Thai Foreign Ministry said, commenting on the 9th joint Russian-Thai commission on bilateral cooperation.

"The meeting placed emphasis on promoting economic cooperation, particularly expanding trade and investment. Thailand sought support for the commencement of negotiations on a Thailand - Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Free Trade Agreement, as well as addressing trade barriers and enhancing market access opportunities for Thai products, including agricultural and food products," the statement reads.

The commission’s co-chairs, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow and Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and the Arctic Alexey Chekunkov, have exchanged documents covering cooperation in various areas, including trade and investment, agriculture, energy, industry, tourism, education, and addressing climate change. It was also noted that Russia is an important tourist source for Thailand with approximately 1 million Russians visiting Thailand in the first half of 2026.

"Both sides discussed opportunities for cooperation in energy security, food security, transport connectivity, and tourism," the ministry said.

The two ministers "also discussed cooperation on trade facilitation and investment promotion with the 2nd Russian - Thai Investment Forum to be held in Bangkok in October 2026."

The Thai Foreign Ministry noted the kingdom’s efforts "to create new opportunities for the Thai business sector, strengthen trade, investment, and connectivity between the two countries."

Executives from the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai - Russian Business Council, and leading Thai companies in the agriculture and food, energy, health products, ICT, automotive and auto parts sectors joined the Thai delegation in Moscow.