Ukrainian grain exports fall 70% since beginning of August — minister

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The suspension of operations in the Black Sea corridor since late July has led to a 70% drop in Ukrainian grain exports, Ukraine’s Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky said.

"From August 1 to 12, we exported 590,000 tons, which is about 30% of the requirement," he was quoted as saying by the RBC-Ukraine publication.

Vysotsky believes opportunities to partially increase exports via rail and Danube ports remain, but without the resumption of Black Sea port operations export volumes will meet up to 50% of demand.