Ukrainian ore exports fall 27% in seven months — publication

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Ukraine’s mining industry experienced a 27.3% year-on-year contraction in iron ore exports to 13.9 mln tons in January-July, according to calculations based on data from the State Customs Service of Ukraine conducted by the Ukrainian industry publication GMK Center.

Ore export revenue fell to $1.08 bln in seven months (-14.5%), and to $148 mln in July (-22% compared to July 2025).

China is traditionally the largest consumer of Ukrainian iron ore, with shipments there totaling 6.42 mln tons (down 36% year-on-year) in the reporting period. Exports to Slovakia amounted to 2.44 mln tons (down 12% year-on-year), while shipments to Poland totaled 1.74 mln tons (down 36% year-on-year).