Russian marketplace app Ozon deleted from Google Play

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Ozon, one of Russia’s largest online marketplaces sometimes called ‘the Amazon of Russia,’ is no longer available on Google Play, a TASS correspondent said.

When searching by the name, the search returns no results. At the same time, the app is still available on the App Store.

The company’s press service told TASS that its apps - Ozon, Ozon fresh and Ozon travel - indeed can no longer be found on Google Play but emphasized that the company did not violate Google Play’s policies.

"The Ozon, Ozon fresh and Ozon travel apps are no longer accessible on Google Play," a spokesperson said in a statement. "Ozon did not violate any of Google Play’s rules. It should also be noted that the Ozon marketplace, as well as its services - Ozon fresh, Ozon travel, and Ozon select - have not been under sanctions."

Owners of Android-powered gadgets can still download the apps through RuStore, AppGallery, and Galaxy Store, the company added.