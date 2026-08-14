Russia's electricity exports up 4% year-on-year in 1H 2026, imports down 5.3%

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Inter RAO, Russia's sole electricity import-export operator, increased its electricity exports by 4% year-on-year in January-June 2026 to 3.2 billion kWh, the company reported.

Electricity imports decreased by 5.3% to 1.2 billion kWh.

"The growth in export volumes during the reporting period was driven by favorable market conditions and the economic efficiency of supplies to key destinations," Inter RAO explained.

In 2025, the company reduced its electricity exports by 12.8% year-on-year to 7.435 billion kWh, while imports rose by 19.2% to 2.3 billion kWh.

According to Inter RAO's annual report, the volume of the company's cross-border trading operations in 2025 decreased by 6.9% year-on-year to 9.7 billion kWh. Last year, Russia supplied electricity to 11 countries, including Kazakhstan, Georgia (including transit to Turkey), Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, and China.

Inter RAO is a diversified Russian energy holding company operating across power and thermal generation, energy trading, retail electricity sales, power engineering, engineering services, and specialized IT solutions. The company operates internationally and spans over 30 regions in Russia, with a total installed capacity of approximately 31,000 MW. Its major shareholders are Inter RAO Capital Group (28.88%), Rosneftegaz (26.36%), and Rosseti FGC UES (8.56%), with a free float of around 34%.