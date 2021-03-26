Russian employers turn down candidates with tattoos less, poll shows

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The number of employers in Russia who refuse candidates because of their tattoos dropped from 14% to 10% in one year, a Superjob poll obtained by TASS shows.

"In the past year, the number of employers who turned down candidates for having tattoos decreased slightly: 14% in 2020 and 10% now. At the same time, the society became less tolerant of this way of self-expression: a year ago, 40% of Russians were negative about tattoos, while now there are 46% of those. The number of those wishing to get tattoos is stable: 17-18%. However, while the number of Russians who have tattoos and are willing to get more rose to 60%, [this number] returned to the level of past years (53%)," the poll says.

It is noted that women like tattoos more than men and shared their ideas to get tattooed more often. Younger people and Russians with lower income also view tattoos in a positive light and want to get one compared to respondents over 45 and those with the income of over 80,000 rubles ($1,055).

Psychologist Yelena Poyarkova told TASS that the tolerance to tattoos in society is growing because it is one of the ways of self-expression. "The limits of what’s possible are widening in society. Blue or red hair is no longer a curiosity. Tattoos are a decoration of many people and a way to express themselves. It means that the tolerance to such manifestations grows in the society. It is no longer scandalizing or impressive, it becomes a form of normality," the expert stressed.

The poll was conducted between February 2 and 25 in all regions in Russia. It involved more than 1,000 companies and more than 1,600 economically active Russians.