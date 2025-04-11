Ukraine gets 400,000 artillery rounds so far in 2025 as part of Czech-led plan — minister

BRUSSELS, April 11. /TASS/. Ukraine has received 400,000 artillery munitions since the beginning of this year as part of a Czech-led effort, Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova told reporters.

"Since January, it has been 400,000 munitions," she said following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. "We stand ready to continue to supply these munitions as long as Ukraine needs them."

The Czech Republic is one of the countries that do more to provide assistance to Ukraine. It helped Ukraine get about 1.5 million artillery shells of various calibers last year, according to Western news reports. Coming from third countries, these munitions are purchased with Western money.