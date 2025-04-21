Russia ready to talk directly to Ukraine about civilian infrastructure strikes — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to discuss halting military strikes on civilian infrastructure facilities, but only with the Ukrainian side, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"When the president spoke about the option of negotiating the issue of not striking civilian infrastructure facilities, which implied a bilateral basis, he was particularly referring to negotiations and discussions with the Ukrainian side," he said.

Peskov underscored that "earlier the president repeatedly voiced his readiness for negotiations with the Ukrainian side." "This is another proposal of his in this regard."

Putin announced a ceasefire on the eve of Easter at a meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov. The Easter truce was in effect from 6:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 to 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on April 21, or 30 hours in total.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier on Monday in a statement that it had registered 4,900 ceasefire breaches by the Ukrainian military.

The Kiev regime continued delivering strikes on the positions of Russian troops and civilian facilities in borderline areas of the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk Regions and in Crimea. The Ukrainian military also carried out attacks by 90 unmanned aerial vehicles, including eight UAVs outside the area of the special military operation, it said.