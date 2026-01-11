Daniil Medvedev wins 22nd ATP title of his career

SYDNEY, January 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Daniil Medvedev claimed victory at the ATP Brisbane tournament, defeating American contender Brandon Nakashima in the final. The match concluded with a 6-2, 7-6 (7-1) win for top-seeded Medvedev.

The 29-year-old, currently ranked No. 13 in the ATP standings, secured his 22nd singles title. Medvedev, who spent 16 weeks atop the world rankings in 2022, has made a significant mark on the sport. His notable achievements include winning the ATP Cup and Davis Cup with Russia in 2021, and reaching six Grand Slam finals, with his sole major victory coming at the US Open in 2021.

The Brisbane tournament, an ATP 250 event, saw Medvedev become the first Russian to win the singles title. Last year, Czech player Jiri Lehecka claimed the crown. Medvedev’s triumph adds a historic chapter to his career and highlights his ongoing prominence on the ATP tour.