Orban sees Europe's disregard for Russia's interests behind special military operation

LONDON, March 18. /TASS/. The special military operation in Ukraine was a response to Europe's disregard for Russia's point of view, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview with GB News channel.

"The question is why we decided to change the status of Ukraine, because the political status of Ukraine for two decades was a buffer zone country. Then we started to accept that they would like to join NATO and the European Union. The Russians made it clear from the very first point that if NATO is moving to the Russian border, accepting Ukraine is a member, that would be a reason for war. And we neglected that point of the Russians," Orban said.

"So, we changed basically the security system of Europe without having an agreement on that with the Russians, and they responded in a war."