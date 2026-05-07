MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Germany, together with Finland, is conducting destructive actions aimed at transforming the Baltic Sea into a "NATO internal sea," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Germany and its NATO 'trench buddy' Finland are conducting destructive activities to turn the Baltic Sea into a ‘NATO internal sea’," Dmitry Medvedev wrote in an article on Germany’s militarization published by RT.

Medvedev recalled that Berlin initiated the launch of a Baltic Sea patrolling mission ("Baltic Sentry") at a Helsinki meeting of NATO and EU leaders in January 2025 in order to hinder free Russian navigation.

He highlighted that these risky actions may trigger the worst scenario amid a complete absence of trust along the East-West line today.