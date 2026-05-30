MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Ukraine failed to fulfill six European Union conditions required for receiving a 2.4 bln euro tranche under the Ukraine Facility program in the Q1 of 2026, according to Ukrainian government data reviewed by TASS.

In particular, the country failed to meet requirements related to launching a human resources management information system, adopting legislation simplifying insolvency procedures for small and medium-sized enterprises, and passing legislation to ensure transparent selection of prosecutors for senior positions. Ukraine also failed to adopt a strategy for implementing circular economy principles, complete the division of powers between state authorities and local self-government bodies, and adopt legislation on connections to utility infrastructure networks.

Ukraine’s budget has been drafted with a record deficit for several years. Authorities in Kiev acknowledge that the country has completely exhausted its own resources and that securing additional funding is becoming increasingly difficult. At the same time, Western partners insist that the Ukrainian authorities seek new sources of self-financing, including through changes to tax legislation.

As former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov, who served from 2010 to 2014, previously noted, Ukraine would cease to exist as a state without Western lending.