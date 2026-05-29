Russia is one of three countries developing sovereign AI, Putin says

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. Russia is one of three countries developing sovereign artificial intelligence. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated, noting the crucial importance of maintaining sovereignty while developing high technology.

"These tools are used in industry, science, and education, and preserving sovereignty is crucial here. Russia is probably one of the few countries, I would even say one of three, that have a chance and are developing their own sovereign artificial intelligence. To do this, they need to have their own formula, their own databases," he told reporters.

According to Putin, some companies prefer to use an existing database and build on it, while others create their own from the ground up. He cited Sberbank as an example of such a company.

"This requires significant capital investment, but this is the very foundation of sovereignty. This is what allows us to utilize such developments in defense, security, and public administration. We are one of the few countries doing this," he stated.

Development in artificial intelligence (AI) requires enormous energy resources, Putin noted.

"Developing artificial intelligence requires not only capital investment, but also enormous energy resources. Google is planning to create several such platforms, I believe, each with a gigawatt capacity. But, as I said yesterday, we have potential in nuclear energy, we have enormous potential in hydroelectric power, including in Siberia, and we can develop it in the north, where the climate is cold and cooling can be done naturally. So, we have clear competitive advantages," he said.

Putin noted that Russia is ready to share its developments in artificial intelligence with its partners, especially in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"Of course, this would be easier and more effective if we pooled our efforts with our partners, especially our partners in the Eurasian Economic Community. We've discussed this informally and proposed it to our partners. This is of interest to many," he said.

Putin noted that this is partly due to the trusting relationship between the countries.

"We're ready not only to share our developments, but also to share how this is being done, so that our friends and partners in the Eurasian Economic Community can create their own national platforms, and we're ready to work with them. This is an extremely important area of activity," he said.