Drone debris hit fuel storage facilities in Russia’s Yaroslavl Region

YAROSLAVL, May 29. /TASS/. Drone debris hit fuel storage facilities after air defenses repelled a massive attack on Russia’s central Yaroslavl Region, Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said.

"Ukraine carried out a massive drone attack on the region today. Most of the drones were shot down, but industrial fuel storage facilities were damaged. Response teams are working to extinguish a fire. There were no casualties," he wrote on Russia’s national messenger Max.

The governor urged local residents to avoid drone debris and report any findings to emergency services.