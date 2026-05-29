Kremlin says no response from Yerevan on ban on imports of Armenian tomatoes to Russia

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. There has been no response from Yerevan regarding the ban on the import of tomatoes from Armenia to Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, there has been no [response]," he said when asked a respective question.

Russia plans to impose temporary restrictions on the import of certain berries and fresh vegetables from Armenia, including tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, greens, and strawberries, starting May 30, 2026, the Russian agricultural watchdog (Rosselkhoznadzor) reported earlier. The decision was made in response to increasing violations in the supply of Armenian fruit and vegetable products to Russia and to ensure phytosanitary safety.