WASHINGTON, May 29. /TASS/. Americans are increasingly opposed to continuing military aid to Ukraine, and it should be completely halted, US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (a Republican representing Florida) stated.

In a post on her X page, the lawmaker noted that US poll results indicate that "a decline to support Ukraine by Americans is real." "I stand by my statement and I will continue to educate the American people on how the war machine functions, and how the pro-war countries in NATO want this to continue at all costs," Luna pointed out. According to her, these countries want American "taxpayers to foot the bill." The congresswoman emphasized that the authorities of these countries "largely do not want do not want US President Donald Trump to be successful with peace."

"At any rate, no more war funding for Ukraine. Take the peace deal, Zelensky," Luna stressed.

The lawmaker noted that it is not only Republicans in Congress who support a settlement to the conflict in Ukraine. According to her, there are also Democrats in the House of Representatives who want to reach a successful peace agreement.