Aftermath of Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions, one killed in Volgograd region

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed a total of 208 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions and the waters off the Azov Sea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

A man died and a woman suffered injuries at a synthetic fiber plant in the city of Volzhsky in the Volgograd Region following a UAV attack. Another person suffered injuries after a drone struck a residential building.

Drone debris hit industrial fuel storage facilities in the Yaroslavl Region. Falling drone fragments also caused a fire at a seaport of Temryuk in the Krasnodar Region.

TASS has compiled the key information regarding the aftermath.

Scale

- On-duty air defense systems intercepted and destroyed a total of 208 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on May 28 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on May 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- According to the Defense Ministry, drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Vladimir, Voronezh, Volgograd, Kursk, Oryol, Rostov, Saratov, Tver, and Yaroslavl regions, theKrasnodar Region, the Republic of Crimea, and the waters of the Azov Sea.

- Air defense forces downed three UAVs over the sea off the northern coast of Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

- Air defense systems destroyed about 80 drones across nine districts of the Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar reported on his channel on the Max messenger.

Aftermath

- A man died and a woman suffered injuries at a synthetic fiber plant in the city of Volzhsky in the Volgograd Region following a UAV attack. Another person suffered injuries after a drone struck a residential building, Governor Andrey Bocharov said.

- Falling drone debris caused fires at a chemical plant in Volzhsky, at fuel and energy facilities in southern Volgograd, and at several other locations, he added.

- Emergency crews extinguished the fires.

- The attack damaged windows in several rooms of a kindergarten in Volgograd’s Krasnooktyabrsky District, the city administration reported on Max.

- City officials said the kindergarten remained open as usual in the morning, while staff closed off the rooms with damaged windows.

- Air defense forces repelled a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack on the Yaroslavl Region. Drone debris struck industrial fuel storage facilities, but no casualties were reported, Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said on Max.

- Emergency services continue extinguishing the fire.

- Drone fragments that are important to the investigation may remain across the region, the Governor said.

- He urged residents not to approach drone debris, avoid using phones nearby, and report the location of any fragments they discover.

- Authorities temporarily closed traffic leaving Yaroslavl toward Moscow to ensure public safety.

- Authorities have since restored traffic.

- Falling drone debris caused a fire at a seaport of Temryuk in the Krasnodar Region. Preliminary reports indicate no injuries, the regional emergencies headquarters reported on Telegram.

- Regional authorities said 47 emergency personnel and 14 vehicles, including crews from Russia’s Emergencies Ministry, are working to extinguish the fire.