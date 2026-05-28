No message to Trump, discussions in Kazakhstan: statements by Kremlin aide

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. Russia did not convey any message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to US leader Donald Trump regarding Moscow's potential strikes on defense industry facilities in Kiev, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

He suggested that Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev undoubtedly discussed Ukraine in detail during their friendly dinner the previous evening, and that the topic of Armenia’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be discussed on Friday at the summit in Astana.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the presidential aide.

President’s visit to Kazakhstan

The issue of the Ukrainian settlement may have been discussed at Wednesday’s meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: "I am certain that the leaders discussed this topic in detail during yesterday’s friendly lunch."

During today’s talks, the Ukrainian issue was "discussed rather briefly."

All agreements on the agenda of the state visit to Kazakhstan have been reached: "The issues on the agenda for this visit have been discussed, and agreements have been reached."

The issue of Armenia’s participation in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be discussed at the union’s summit in Astana on May 29: "Tomorrow there will be a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Council; I believe this issue will be discussed in one way or another."

Talks on Ukraine with EU

Russia has matters to discuss with the Europeans, but they are still considering candidates for the negotiating team: "Well, what can we do now? Let them consider their options."

The conditions set by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas for Russia to begin talks on Ukraine are nothing more than "empty rhetoric that few people take seriously."

Ukrainian settlement

Moscow is waiting for Kiev to take specific steps in the negotiation process: "As for the negotiations with Ukraine, it is clear what needs to be agreed upon, and we are waiting for some moves from the Ukrainian side."

Kiev knows what steps it needs to take for the negotiations to succeed: "The Ukrainians also know what they need to do for the negotiations to work. But so far, they haven’t done anything."

Russia's warning

Russia has conveyed its recommendations to the US "through the appropriate channels" regarding the Russian military’s shift to systematic strikes on defense industry facilities in Kiev, but has not yet received a response: "We have issued a statement on this matter, and our recommendation has also been conveyed to the Americans through the appropriate channels. As far as I know, no response has been received yet."

Statements by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas regarding the evacuation of American diplomats from Kiev may be inaccurate: "If you believe Kallas, then I don’t know what to tell you."

Russia has not conveyed any message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to US leader Donald Trump regarding the strikes on defense industry facilities in Kiev: "No, no message has been conveyed."